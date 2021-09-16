Empirical Finance LLC Buys 28 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 80.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 38.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in AutoZone by 16.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in AutoZone by 5.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,567.06.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,596.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,594.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,477.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,666.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.