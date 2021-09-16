Empirical Finance LLC Buys 282 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $185.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.56 and a 200 day moving average of $201.15. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $152.19 and a one year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.