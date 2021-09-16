Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $38.51 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $38,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 808,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,617,000 after acquiring an additional 178,478 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,615,000 after acquiring an additional 57,769 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded down $3.19 on Thursday, reaching $230.54. The stock had a trading volume of 19,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,972. The company has a market capitalization of $221.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,251,475 shares in the company, valued at $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

