Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,181 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chevron were worth $30,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,028,498,000 after acquiring an additional 252,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,150,000 after acquiring an additional 658,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.01. The stock had a trading volume of 345,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,421,151. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $187.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.37 and its 200-day moving average is $103.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

