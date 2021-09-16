Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $17,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.8% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

CDNS traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.47. 10,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,242. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $168.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,205.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,683 shares of company stock valued at $19,326,001 in the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

