Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 27,400 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $25,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.31.

Shares of NXPI traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.49. The company had a trading volume of 35,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,261. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $117.25 and a 1-year high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $5,822,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

