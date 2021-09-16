Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.36.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 568.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International in the second quarter worth $227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Endo International by 68.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International in the second quarter worth $313,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 126,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332,147. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26. Endo International has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $644.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $713.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

