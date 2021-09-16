Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Earns “Hold” Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their hold rating on shares of Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$65.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock opened at C$60.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70. Enghouse Systems has a 12-month low of C$48.87 and a 12-month high of C$76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.