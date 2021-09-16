ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENN Energy Holdings Ltd., formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited, operates as a distributor of clean energy in Hong Kong. Its main business portfolio consists of the clean energy distribution including the city pipeline natural gas, LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas), vehicle refueling gas (CNG and LPG) and DME (dimethyl ether), the non-pipeline energy delivery, and other value added services on the basis of energy distribution. The Company operates in four divisions: gas connection, sales of piped gas, distributions of bottled liquefied petroleum gas, and sales of gas appliances. ENN Energy Holdings Ltd., formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited is headquartered in Langfang, China. “

Separately, CLSA lowered shares of ENN Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of XNGSY stock opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ENN Energy has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.52.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

