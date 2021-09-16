EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.62% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NPO. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
Shares of NPO opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 89.20 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average of $89.68. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.
About EnPro Industries
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.
