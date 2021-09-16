EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NPO. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Shares of NPO opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 89.20 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average of $89.68. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.