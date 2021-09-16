Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Sets New 12-Month High at $115.02

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.02 and last traded at $114.25, with a volume of 58716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.35.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Entergy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,063,000 after buying an additional 265,537 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 620,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35,359 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Entergy by 28.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

