Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 26,031 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,031 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 111,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 31,989 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 334,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 185,215 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,056,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $65.32 on Thursday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $65.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average is $63.20.

