Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,684 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,552 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

NTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.95.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.