Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 188.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,486 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

SID opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 34.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

SID has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

