Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMAR. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 117.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 70,197 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $2,362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $671,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 245.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $30.91 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25.

