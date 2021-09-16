Enzyme Finance Price Tops $40.29 on Major Exchanges (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be purchased for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a market capitalization of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00061906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00141524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.83 or 0.00800842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00046326 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

