EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $82.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EOG. Citigroup increased their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lowered EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.33.

EOG Resources stock opened at $75.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $835,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $957,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

