EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $82.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EOG. Citigroup increased their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lowered EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.33.
EOG Resources stock opened at $75.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $835,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $957,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
About EOG Resources
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
