Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPOKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Pareto Securities downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of EPOKY stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 47,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,689. Epiroc AB has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $24.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

