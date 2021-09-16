Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Down 89.5% in August

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the August 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EPOKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Epiroc AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $22.27. 47,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,689. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

