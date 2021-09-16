Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 12th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.97. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of NSA opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

