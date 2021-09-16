Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Darden Restaurants in a report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DRI. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

NYSE DRI opened at $149.01 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $85.38 and a one year high of $153.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.53 and a 200 day moving average of $142.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 504,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,655,000 after buying an additional 14,491 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $1,336,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,208,496.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,706,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.