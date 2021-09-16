Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 14,230,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,617,000 after acquiring an additional 449,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,322,000 after buying an additional 881,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,969,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,961,000 after buying an additional 57,847 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 28.0% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,989,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,317,000 after buying an additional 434,799 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,028,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE EQC opened at $26.00 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $30.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.93 and a beta of 0.18.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

