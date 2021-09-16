Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

Equity Residential has increased its dividend payment by 19.6% over the last three years.

EQR opened at $81.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $86.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.14.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

