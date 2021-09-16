Ethic Inc. Boosts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,253 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $60,479,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after acquiring an additional 31,360 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $137.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.01 and a 200 day moving average of $140.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $475,404.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,802.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,845 shares of company stock worth $7,224,821 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.