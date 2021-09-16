Ethic Inc. Has $638,000 Stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,150 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 1.3% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 673,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 52.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 61.1% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 415,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 157,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIB opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.40. Bancolombia S.A. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $42.00.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 5.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bancolombia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

