Ethic Inc. Has $741,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ethic Inc. lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,342 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,291,000 after purchasing an additional 665,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,342,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,450,000 after purchasing an additional 62,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,027,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,630,000 after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares during the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

UL stock opened at $54.96 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $144.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average is $57.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

