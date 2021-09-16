Ethic Inc. Increases Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after buying an additional 170,479 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 302,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,147,000 after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $95.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

