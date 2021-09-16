Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $103,825,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $91,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,027,000 after purchasing an additional 882,230 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,493,000 after purchasing an additional 611,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,827,000 after purchasing an additional 587,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

