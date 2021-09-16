Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.85

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.85 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 35.60 ($0.47). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 29 ($0.38), with a volume of 33,698,948 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £815.48 million and a P/E ratio of -290.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.18.

Eurasia Mining Company Profile (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

