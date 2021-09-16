Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the August 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EGFEY remained flat at $$0.45 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,096. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.51.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGFEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.

