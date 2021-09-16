Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Short Interest Update

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EURMF shares. Societe Generale lowered Europcar Mobility Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cheuvreux raised Europcar Mobility Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of Europcar Mobility Group stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Europcar Mobility Group has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55.

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers vehicle rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Fox Rent A Car, and Buchbinder brand names.

