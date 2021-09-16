Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Update

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EVTZF remained flat at $$10.42 during trading on Thursday. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVTZF shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; International; and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.