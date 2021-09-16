Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives $26.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

EVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 13,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $339,502.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,635 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVH stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,850. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.