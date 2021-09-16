Exeedme (XED) Price Reaches $0.60 on Exchanges

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $38.34 million and $1.36 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00075728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00120851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.00175693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.21 or 0.07374066 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,826.33 or 0.99619660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.69 or 0.00859602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

