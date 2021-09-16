Expanse (EXP) Price Hits $0.0602

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.0602 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. Expanse has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $6,935.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,707.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.55 or 0.07467486 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.15 or 0.00388086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.29 or 0.01337929 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00121055 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.22 or 0.00551746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.65 or 0.00517000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.18 or 0.00329472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.