Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will report earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.78. Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 911.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.82. 17,894,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,206,836. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.40. The company has a market cap of $236.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

