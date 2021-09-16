Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lowered by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,262,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,088,918,000 after buying an additional 1,001,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

XOM traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $55.95. The company had a trading volume of 706,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,248,080. The company has a market cap of $236.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.