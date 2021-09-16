Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,027 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,657 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.9% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Facebook were worth $26,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,661,190 shares of company stock worth $953,475,565 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $370.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,316,391. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $362.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.98.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

