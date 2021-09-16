Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,461 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,646 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 2.7% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $47,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 6.9% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $425,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 8,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.58 on Thursday, hitting $371.34. The stock had a trading volume of 229,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,316,391. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $362.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.98.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total value of $28,718,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,661,190 shares of company stock worth $953,475,565 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

