FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Gap Up to $8.18

Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.18, but opened at $8.57. FG New America Acquisition shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 95 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPFI. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26.

In other news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $18,044,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 145.9% in the first quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 222,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.