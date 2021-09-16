FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the August 15th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DBMBF stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised FIBRA Macquarie México from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

