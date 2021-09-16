FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Trading 5.6% Higher

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.07 and last traded at $42.95. 154,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,566,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.66.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

Get FIGS alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other FIGS news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,202,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,420,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.