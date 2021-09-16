Financial Architects Inc Buys 4,151 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.11% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,324,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,629,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 282.4% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 34,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EAGG opened at $55.81 on Thursday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.16.

