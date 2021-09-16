Financial Architects Inc Has $532,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 22.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after buying an additional 1,088,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,285,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $214.22 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.59.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

