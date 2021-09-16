Financial Architects Inc Sells 632 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,342 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Unilever by 11.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,291,000 after acquiring an additional 665,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Unilever by 45.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,342,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,450,000 after buying an additional 62,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,027,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,630,000 after buying an additional 52,667 shares in the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

