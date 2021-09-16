Financial Comparison: Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) and Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF)

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) and Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Royalty and Li-Cycle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Royalty 28.45% 10.07% 5.27% Li-Cycle N/A -267.10% -21.86%

This table compares Diversified Royalty and Li-Cycle’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Royalty $22.77 million 12.37 -$6.63 million N/A N/A Li-Cycle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Li-Cycle has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diversified Royalty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Li-Cycle shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Diversified Royalty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Diversified Royalty and Li-Cycle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Royalty 0 0 2 0 3.00 Li-Cycle 0 1 3 0 2.75

Diversified Royalty currently has a consensus target price of $2.93, indicating a potential upside of 26.62%. Li-Cycle has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.03%. Given Li-Cycle’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than Diversified Royalty.

Summary

Diversified Royalty beats Li-Cycle on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition of well-managed royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors. It also owns the following trademarks: Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres. The company was founded on July 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

