Financial Comparison: Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) & Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) and Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and Sprouts Farmers Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sendas Distribuidora N/A N/A N/A Sprouts Farmers Market 4.34% 30.60% 9.71%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sendas Distribuidora and Sprouts Farmers Market, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sendas Distribuidora 0 0 0 0 N/A Sprouts Farmers Market 2 5 2 0 2.00

Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus price target of $23.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.03%. Given Sprouts Farmers Market’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sprouts Farmers Market is more favorable than Sendas Distribuidora.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and Sprouts Farmers Market’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sendas Distribuidora $6.99 billion 0.69 $271.21 million N/A N/A Sprouts Farmers Market $6.47 billion 0.40 $287.45 million $2.49 9.06

Sprouts Farmers Market has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sendas Distribuidora.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sprouts Farmers Market beats Sendas Distribuidora on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. The company sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc. engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items. The company was founded by Stan Boney and Shon Alexander Boney on July 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.