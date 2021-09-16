Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys 312 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 70.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

FCN stock traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $136.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,482. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.52. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $147.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $711.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

