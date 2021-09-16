Financial Enhancement Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,241 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.5% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.93. 119,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,281. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.26.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,645 shares of company stock worth $913,410. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

