Financial Enhancement Group LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 140.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $$50.72 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,326 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.73.

